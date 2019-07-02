Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.94; Milo $3.54; Soybeans $7.82
PCP prices: Wheat $4.20; Corn $4.15; Milo/cwt. $6.47; Soybeans $8.23
Scoular: Wheat $4.15; Corn $4.06; Milo $3.76; Soybeans $8.15
