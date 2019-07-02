1. Watermelon Feed and Seed Spitting Contest: 3-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 E. Avenue E, Hutchinson. Test out your seed spittin' skills in this free event open to seniors age 60 and older.

2. Hutchinson Municipal Band concert: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Farmers Market, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Concert Band will delight you with summer classics featuring the best of concert band music, Broadway and big band tunes and, of course, marches by King and Sousa. Bring a chair and a friend.

3. Blood Drive: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, Hutchinson. The drive will be in the gym. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at redcrossblood.org