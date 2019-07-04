1. Patriot's Parade: 10 a.m. July 4, Downtown Hutchinson. The parade starts on South Main Street and travels north to 12th Avenue.

2. Sterling Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration 2019: July 4, Sterling Lake. Activities for all ages, parade, food, inflatables, train rides, golf tournament, 3 on 3 basketball, sand volleyball, home run derby, antique tractor pulls, musical production, and one of the best fireworks display around. Check the schedule at www.sterlingkschamber.com for additional information.

3. Bikes & Brews: 6 p.m. July 4, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Salt City Brewing Company, in partnership with Midwest Masters Cycling Team, is pleased to announce Bikes & Brews. Three Groups of Cyclists, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery and will return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.