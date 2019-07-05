Staff reports

Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.19; Corn $4.17; Milo $3.77; Soybeans $7.85

PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $4.20; Milo/cwt. $6.35; Soybeans $8.11

Scoular: Wheat $4.24; Corn $4.26; Milo $3.96; Soybeans $8.19