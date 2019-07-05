One recipe new Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks found for eliciting the ideas of teachers, staff and high school seniors at his old school district was to invite them for lunch.

“Soup with the sup” became a tradition at Clay County USD 379 that Folks led as superintendent for 14 years before officially starting in Hutchinson on Monday.

“I would cook soup and have a sandwich or whatever and we would break bread together,” Folks said.

Sometimes he would fix chili, other times it might be chicken noodle soup. At the table during a school day lunch that might run an hour and a half were seven or eight people, randomly selected, from various Clay County USD schools. There would be teachers, but also classified staff members, such as secretaries, cooks, or custodians. Substitute teachers would cover the classrooms of teachers invited to lunch.

The same four questions were poised at each lunch: What do we do well? What do we not do well? What are the biggest challenges? And if you were king or queen of the world, what would you do for our school district?

Later, Folks introduced soup with the seniors, asking high school students the same four questions.

Folks plans to implement the lunches here and to get student input into their own education, too.

“There’s “a lot of really good things going on here,” Folks said in an interview this week at Hutchinson USD’s Administration Center, 1520 N. Plum St. He wants to “keep all those good things and see what we can add” through a collaborative approach.

Farm kid

“I grew up on a farm in the town of Wellsville,” said Folks, 54. “My whole family really was in agriculture,” he said.

The family of his wife, Micca Folks, has a cattle ranch in Clark County and spending time there is one of the things Folks enjoys.

Folks was the first generation of college graduates in his family, earning a degree from Ottawa University. Advanced studies would come later at Fort Hays State University and Pittsburg State University. His career in education started by teaching physical education and health classes and coaching.

When he coached the boys basketball team at Garden City High School, he saw that team win a home game by defeating Hutchinson High School. The next year, though, Garden City High lost to Hutchinson High in a game played in the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

As he rose through the ranks in school administration, Folks was a principal and then superintendent at Central Heights USD 288, before taking the superintendent job in Clay County.

Clay Center was a good place to raise a family, Folks said, and his goal was to stay there until all three Folks’ children graduated from high school. The youngest graduated in 2017.

Folks was on a multi-year contract but told the Clay County USD school board in 2018 that his intention was not to return for the 2019-2020 school year. In January 2019, the Hutchinson school board hired Folks for the top job here. It was the only school district in Kansas, he said, where he sent an application.

“I just felt that I needed a change. I needed a new challenge,” he said, and he “wanted to try leading a larger district.”

Evaluating

“I will be evaluating a lot this first year,” Folks said, considering “whether we have the right people in the right seats on the bus.” There will be “no changes right out of the chute.”

At the annual convocation in August, Folks will address USD 308 teachers and staff and describe his goals. In the meantime, he’s invited any principals who want to come in for short introductory visits to do so.

“We’re going to put students first,” Folks said of his top priority. He spells that as F.I.R.S.T. - Focus, Improvement, Relationships, Success, Team.

“I truly believe that leadership is about building reciprocal relationships first and foremost,” he said, and that will be another priority this school year.

Two Hutchinson elementary schools - Wiley and Hutchinson Magnet at Allen - will carry out in-house planning during this school year for a redesign of educational methods and practices to be implemented in 2020-2021, as part of the Kansas Department of Education’s initiative.

Four school buildings in Clay County USD launched their redesign program earlier and Folks saw benefits.

“It has to be student- and teacher-driven,” Folks said of the redesign planning. “My role was to see that we stayed out of the ditches and out of the weeds, and everything else was led by the teachers, with input from the students.”

“Public education does a really good job, but it’s been slow to change over the years,” Folks said.

In Clay County, he saw the redesign “was kind of rejuvenating” to teachers. “They were empowered and they had ownership,” he said.

Realtors say the key is “location, location, location,” he said. In education, he said, it’s “personnel, personnel, personnel.”

He believes in recruiting and hiring the best, although a widespread teacher shortage makes that challenging.

Settling in

Folks and his wife sold their home in Clay Center and purchased a home in USD 308 in northwest Hutchinson.

Their oldest daughter is married and living in Clay Center. That family has an 18-month-old daughter and a second baby is due this month. Another Folks’ daughter is a nurse in Wichita and engaged to be married. The youngest, a son, is an education major and plays football at Tabor College, Hillsboro.

Micca Folks was hired to be a part-time school psychologist in USD 308.

“I try to completely remove myself from anything she does,” Folks said. “It’s pretty important that you have delineation in what you do,” he said.

When Folks first became a superintendent, he spent quite a bit of time working on weekends. “I realized you need to sharpen the saw and you need to rejuvenate,” he said. “I try not to work on weekends. I think I’m better when I do that,” he said.

He likes to attend athletic and non-sports school events, but also tries to limit those school nights to not more than three a week.

Clay County and Hutchinson are different in enrollment - about 1,300 students in the latter and about 4,300 to 4,400 students here. They are “radically different” in geographic size, Folks said.

Clay County USD covers 632 square miles and is the ninth largest district geographically in Kansas. Hutchinson USD covers roughly 13 square miles.

Another goal, Folks said, will be to market Hutchinson USD 308 and promote its successes. He’s aware the district is perceived as less attractive than neighboring districts.

“We focus on us,” he said.