1. 2019 Ulster Project Car Wash: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Trinity Catholic High School, 1400 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Ulster Project of Greater Hutchinson and Portadown, Northern Ireland. Come support the Ulster Project and get your car washed by the teens.

2. Twilight Swim at the Splash: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Simply pay regular admission prices and enjoy swimming from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 and Saturday, July 27.

3. Super Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bluebird Books & Cafe, 2 S Main St, Hutchinson. Continue the festivities by celebrating Independence Day on July 6 for an explosive super story time (not literally)! The group will read together, do a fireworks themed craft and there will be snacks.

4. 2019 National Campvention: July 7-12, Kansas State Fairgrounds. Hosted by Family Campers & RVers. ‘All Roads Lead to Kansas’ is the theme of the 59th FCRV Campvention hosted by the Heartland Region. For more information and the registration form, visit our website at https://fcrv.org/come-camp-with-us/campvention.

5. Circus Saurus: Saturday, Kansas State Fairgrounds, 2000 N Poplar St, Hutchinson. Shows at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. with tickets at www.bigtopshow.com. The traditional circus will feature jugglers, aerialists, acrobats, clowns and elephands, as well as dinosaurs and a unicorn. The circus will also offer a free event to the public, an elephant spa day at 3 p.m. Saturday. The public can watch as staff bathe the elephants before the show.