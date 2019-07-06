A proposal that would set spending limits aimed at keeping the city of Topeka's 2020 property tax mill levy from rising above this year’s level is among measures local elected officials will consider this coming week.

The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers in 214 S.E. 8th.

Commissioners plan to consider:

• Authorizing county appraiser Steve Bauman's office to enter into a contract through which it would pay Keller, Craig & Associates an initial cost of $28,000 to carry out a 2020 capitalization rate study to assist with the valuation of commercial and industrial properties.

• Authorizing the use of $2,947 in contingency funding to repair damage done June 20 by a power surge during a thunderstorm to an elevator at the county elections office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.

• Acknowledging they've received the resignation effective July 30 of Thomas Moses, a board member for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority.

The mayor and council plan to:

• Consider a proposal that would set spending limits aimed at keeping the city’s 2020 property tax mill levy from rising above this year’s level while also scheduling an Aug. 13 public hearing on city manager Brent Trout's proposed 2020 city budget.

• Continue a discussion they began last month on Trout's proposed budget, and potentially make amendments to that document.

• Consider changing zoning to allow improvements that include up to 31,000 square feet of new construction at the former Villa West Shopping Center at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker Road, which is being renamed Sherwood Crossing Shopping Center.

• Consider approving a proposed contract covering the years 2018 to 2020 between the city and its roughly 75 water division employees represented in collective bargaining by Local 1274 of the AFSCME. Those employees currently still work under provisions of their contract with the city, which expired Dec. 31, 2017.

The city and the union sought in late 2017 and early 2018 to negotiate another contract, reaching agreement on 20 items but not agreeing on 11 others. With help from a federal fact finder, the number of unresolved issues was whittled down to three.

The mayor and council then voted last month to resolve those issues by taking steps that providing employees a 17 percent pay increase and enabling management to implement a second shift lasting from 2 to 10 p.m.