The Kansas Board of Regents will likely develop a proposal for improved state funding of scholarships based on student financial need under a strategy to bolster enrollment, help students progress to graduation and support demand for an educated workforce, an official said.

The board, with jurisdiction over 32 universities, community colleges and technical schools, responded to a $33 million increase in state aid by voting to hold flat for one year the university tuition rates paid by in-state undergraduates. The gesture costing public universities millions of dollars in revenue is part of a strategy to build a stronger political alliance.

Blake Flanders, president and chief executive officer of the Board of Regents, said the economic value of post-secondary education was easily documented. This earnings potential has moved beyond the reach of some Kansans, and the Board of Regents is expected to recommend state lawmakers allocate money next year to address the financial gap, he said.

"We know the value is there," Flanders said on the Capitol Insider, a podcast of The Topeka Capital-Journal. "It really doesn't matter what the value is if you can't afford the initial investment."

The $33 million appropriation by the 2019 Legislature followed a decade in which state support of higher education fell about $80 million, he said. That prompted steep tuition increases, as well as budgets cuts, at colleges and universities in Kansas serving approximately 240,000 students.

The board voted not to increase in-state undergraduate tuition at all six universities despite pressure from Kansas State University for a modest hike. State legislators and Gov. Laura Kelly had lobbied for a tuition freeze, and the Board of Regents complied in anticipation the maneuver would resonate during consideration of future budget ideas.

Flanders said that among students with college debt, the median amount stood at $26,000 in the state's higher education system.

"That's why we're going to look at how we can help the neediest Kansans. We just need to seek a number of ways to help students finance that higher education," he said.

He said the Board of Regents would discuss with campus administrators what costs were expected to rise and what it would take to implement a second year of no tuition increases for undergraduate Kansas residents. Operating costs generally rise 2 percent annually and the question would be how to finance those costs without new tuition revenue, he said.

Supplemental funding from lawmakers created an opportunity to use a merit-salary system that allocate raises of about 2.5 percent, he said.

"The Board of Regents has always been supportive of merit pools and rewarding the highest-performing employees," Flanders said.

He said the Board of Regents made substantial progress in transitioning university degree programs to 120 credit hours. About 90 percent of the 500 degree programs are now defined as 120-hour programs.

"At some point, you have to say this is enough credit hours and enough face-to-face time to allow a student to be successful," Flanders said.