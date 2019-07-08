Staff reports

Monday

Jul 8, 2019 at 8:12 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $4.23; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $7.73

PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $4.35; Milo/cwt. $6.52; Soybeans $8.00

Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $4.31; Milo $4.01; Soybeans $8.07