Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $4.23; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $7.73
PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $4.35; Milo/cwt. $6.52; Soybeans $8.00
Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $4.31; Milo $4.01; Soybeans $8.07
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.22; Corn $4.23; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $7.73
PCP prices: Wheat $4.03; Corn $4.35; Milo/cwt. $6.52; Soybeans $8.00
Scoular: Wheat $4.27; Corn $4.31; Milo $4.01; Soybeans $8.07
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.