1. Boys & Girls Club Fall Enrollment Parent Meeting: 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 8, Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson, 600 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson. Enrollment for the 2019/2020 school year session begins this month. Parents must attend an orientation meeting in order to enroll their children in the Boys & Girls Club's after-school program. Please contact Margo Douglas with any questions at 665-6060.

2. Family Time: Yoda Yoga: 6:30 p.m. July 8, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Zen out at this yoga-focused Family Time.

3. Christmas Door Hangers: 7 p.m. July 8, Dilly & Doc, 1119 Main St., Great Bend. Come create a fun Christmas-in-July door hanger. Cost is $35-50. Bring your own beverage and a snack.