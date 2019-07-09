Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials early Tuesday issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sterling woman.

The whereabouts of Vonita Renae Colle, 87, are unknown, and the public's assistance was requested in locating her, Kansas Bureau of Investigation officials said.

Colle has dementia and Alzheimer's disease and was last seen near 2400 Avenue X in Sterling, a town of 2,300 people in Rice County in central Kansas.

Anyone who has seen Colle or has information about her whereabouts may call the Rice County Sheriff's Office at (620) 257-2363.