ABILENE — A Milford woman was injured Tuesday after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing her car into a ditch on Kansas Highway 77.

According to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Brittany Moche Jones, 23, of Milford, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant northbound on Highway 77 about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when she fell asleep at the wheel and veered across the center line into the southbound lanes and then into the ditch on the south side of the highway.

The vehicle continued to travel northbound in the ditch until it struck a culvert on a driveway in the 900 block of Highway 77, the report said.

Jones was taken to Herington Municipal Hospital with a suspected serious injury, the report said. A one-year-old girl riding in the car was uninjured.

Both were properly restrained, the report said.