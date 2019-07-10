Severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds, torrential rains and possibly a tornado moved through north-central and northeast Kansas just after sunrise Wednesday, authorities said.

The storm, which had been moving east from north-central Kansas earlier Wednesday, rolled into Topeka just before 8 a.m.

Dark, low-lying clouds descended on the capital city as the storm moved from northwest to southeast. An official 0.10 of an inch of rain was recorded at the National Weather Service office at 1116 N.E. Strait Ave.

Trees were reported down in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka after the storm passed through the capital city. Power also was reported out at Washburn University and several other locations in Topeka.

As of around 8:15 a.m., Westar Energy was reporting six power outages affecting 529 customers in Topeka.

Numerous other power outages were reported across other portions of north-central and northeast Kansas.

In Jackson County, tree limbs and branches were reported down in Holton, while K-116 highway was closed at the east county line because of a power line that was down at that location.

Earlier Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm that blew through portions of north-central Kansas did extensive damage to the town of Blue Rapids in Marshall County, authorities said.

Numerous trees were downed in Blue Rapids, a town of about 1,000 people. Additionally, US-77 highway between Blue Rapids and Waterville was reported closed as of 7 a.m.

Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kim Stich said K-9 highway was closed from Frankfort to the U.S. 77 and K-9 junction in Marshall County because of storm damage. Stich said the highway was reopened around 10:50 a.m., adding that "the clean-up went very quick."

Also on Wednesday morning, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties in north-central and northeast Kansas, with wind gusts of 60 mph and half-dollar size hail possible.