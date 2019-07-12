HUTCHINSON — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights baseball team split a pair of games Thursday night on the road against the Hutchinson Colts.

Newton won the first game 5-3 in eight innings. Hutchinson won the nightcap 5-4.

In the first game, Newton led 2-0 after three innings. Hutchinson replied with a run each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Newton regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth. Hutchinson scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Newton scored two runs in the top of the eighth for the win.

Sport Tegethoff pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win, allowing one run on no hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Starter Ben Schmidt went 5.2 innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with five walks and nine strikeouts.

Trenton Turner took the loss for Hutchinson, allowing two unearned runs with a walk, Trey Fairbank lasted seven innings, allowing one earned run on three hits.

Josh Edson went two for four hitting for Newton with an RBI. Cole Lujano also drove in a run.

Bennett Turner went three for four hitting for Hutchinson with an RBI. Taybin Smith and Trenton Turner each drove in a run.

The second game was tied 2-2 after three innings. Hutchinson scored a run in the bottom of the fourth. Newton took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, but Hutchinson won the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Bennett Turner threw six innings for Hutchinson, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Trenton Turner finished the game for the win, allowing two hits and a strikeout.

Camden Fenwick went 5.2 innings for Newton, allowing two earned runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts. Griffin Davis took the loss for Newton, allowing two runs on a hit with four walks.

Kaden Goldsmith was two for three hitting for Hutchinson with an RBI. Carter Booe, Kahler Dixon and Bennett Turner each drove in a run.

Trev Golubski drove in two runs for Newton. Edson went two for three hitting.

Hutchinson is 16-16. Newton is 11-22-1 and hosts Emporia at 6 p.m. Monday at Kenny Williams Field.

First game

Newton;011;001;02;—5;3;2

Hutchinson;000;110;10;—3;5;5

Schmidt, Tegethoff (W) 6 and n/a; Fairbank, T.Turner (L) 8 and n/a.

Second game

Newton;200;002;0;—4;7;2

Hutchinson;200;100;2;—5;5;2

Fenwick, Davis (L) 6 and n/a; B.Turner, T.Turner (W) 7 and n/a.