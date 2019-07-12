Dozen HHS grads receive IB certificates
Hutchinson High School’s recent graduates in the International Baccalaureate Programme had an extremely successful year with 12 students receiving credentials.
After successfully completing coursework and required examinations, all three Salthawk Diploma Programme candidates received the diploma, and all nine Career-Related Programme earned career diplomas.
Diploma earners for 2019 were Lydia Johnson, Mykala Lugafet and Magdalena Wenger.
Career-related earners were Lauren Ollenburger, Brevin Armstrong, Madison Sims, Ann Weesner, Novalie Rodriguez, Abby Pemberton, Destanee Brigman-Reed, Hailey Kisner and Cynthia Dingman.
The 2019 class is the 14th HHS International Baccalaureate group. The 2006 class was the first full class for the International Baccalaureate Programme at HHS. IB classes began with the 2004-05 school year at Hutchinson High School, and it takes two years for the students to complete all the IB requirements.
IB is an internationally recognized advanced high school program. Students who successfully complete the program can receive college credits for their work.
Hutchinson High School is the farthest west IB program in Kansas. Additionally, it is one of only two schools in the state to offer the career-related program.
***
ESU announces Spring 2019 Honor Roll and Dean's Lists
EMPORIA -- Emporia State University congratulates more than 700 undergraduate students named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2019.
To qualify for the university honor roll, undergraduate students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
Students honored from this area include:
