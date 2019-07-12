1. Free Community Yoga Class: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sunflower Yoga Studio, 111 W. 2nd Ave., Ste A, Hutchinson. Sunflower Yoga Studio will host a free community class to support Bright House, a center in the community dedicated to support individuals affected by sexual assault or domestic violence. This class is free to the public, but attendees are encouraged to pick an item or two of needed supplies and bring to class. The list of supplies needed listed online at https://www.facebook.com/events/348664485780566.

2. Walk with a Doc: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Ave A Park Gazebo, 100 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutchinson Clinic, Hutch Rec and HEAL Reno County. Join Hutchinson Clinic's Dr. Christine Sanders, OBGYN, for a family friendly stroll from the Ave A Gazebo over to the 2nd Ave. Farmers Market. Bring cash to buy fresh healthy foods at the market.

3. Second Saturday Cycles: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, DCI Park, Hutchinson. Enjoy a group ride to Nickerson. All levels of cycling abilities are welcome. Bring your bike, a helmet and water. Ride will leave promptly at 7:30 a.m. from DCI Park at 2nd and Main in Hutchinson. The group will stop and enjoy breakfast in Nickerson, then ride back to Hutchinson.

4. "Matilda": 10 a.m. Friday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre and Bluebird Books summer film series presents the movie "Matilda," 1 hour and 40 minutes, rated PG.

5. Kansas State Fairgrounds Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meadowlark Building 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson. Items include furniture, glassware, collectibles, tools, coins, memorabilia and more. Included are many dealers previously showing at the Mid America Kansas Coliseum Flea Market in Wichita. More information at www.midamericafleamarkets.com.