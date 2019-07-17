Staff reports

Wednesday

Jul 17, 2019 at 8:27 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.25; Corn $4.20; Milo $3.80; Soybeans $7.93

PCP prices: Wheat $4.17; Corn $4.48; Milo/cwt. $6.82; Soybeans $8.32

Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $4.31; Milo $4.01; Soybeans $8.21