McPHERSON -- The Kansas Department of Revenue is moving its office in McPherson to a larger space.

To complete the move, the current office at 2000 E. S. Front Street will close Friday and the new office will open Monday, at 322 N. Main, Suite 205.

"The move helps the Department better serve Kansas residents with a more accommodating waiting area and provides space to adjust for growth," stated David Harper, Director of Vehicles, in a news release.

The new office is 1,800 square feet and will add a fourth processing station.

The Division of Vehicles will host a grand opening at the new office at 11 a.m., Aug. 6.