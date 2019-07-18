Staff reports

Thursday

Jul 18, 2019 at 8:23 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.12; Corn $4.09; Milo $3.69; Soybeans $7.78

PCP prices: Wheat $4.12; Corn $4.46; Milo/cwt. $6.76; Soybeans $8.26

Scoular: Wheat $4.17; Corn $4.18; Milo $3.88; Soybeans $8.06