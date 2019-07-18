Wednesday brought Topeka's highest temperature and heat index so far this year, with the National Weather Service recording readings of 98 and 114, respectively, at its office near Philip Billard Municipal Airport,

The heat is expected to continue, as northeast Kansas is under an excessive heat warning that will last until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The weather service's Topeka forecast calls for:

• A high temperature near 99 and heat index as high as 111 today, with sunny skies and breezy conditions. Winds should come from the south at 10 to 20 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

• A low around 80 tonight, with clear skies and winds coming from the south at around 15 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

• A high near 99 and heat index as high as 109 Friday, with sunny skies and winds coming from the south at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 25 mph.

• A low around 79 Friday night, with mostly clear skies and winds coming from the south at 10 to 15 mph while gusting as high as 20 mph.

• A high near 100 Saturday, with sunny skies and winds coming from the south at around 10 mph while gusting as high as 20 mph.

• A low around 76 Saturday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high near 94 Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m.

• A low around 71 Sunday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 2 a.m.

• A high near 88 Monday, with mostly sunny skies and a 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m.

• A low around 65 Monday night, with partly cloudy skies.

• A high near 87 Tuesday, with sunny skies.

• A low around 63 Tuesday night, with mostly clear skies.

• A high around 88 Wednesday, with sunny skies.