OVERLAND PARK — Two Salina golfers who share the same last name have advanced to the second round of match play at the 109th annual Kansas Amateur at Milburn Country Club.

Brothers Grant Herrenbruck and Tate Herrenbruck won their opening-round matches Thursday and are among the 32 players remaining with a chance to win the Kansas Golf Association event.

Tate Herrenbruck is the No. 6 seed and will face No. 27 Calvin Dillon of Louisburg in a 9:36 a.m. match Friday. Grant Herrenbruck, the 35th seed, faces No. 3 Andrew Beckler of Topeka at 9:18 a.m. Friday.

The tournament is a single-elimination format, with second round winners playing another match on Friday afternoon. Grant Herrenbruck has now reached the second round of this tournament in three of the last four years, while Tate Herrenbruck advanced to the third round in 2017 for his best finish.

Grant Herrenbruck, who recently completed his first season with the University of Kansas golf team, opened with a 3-and-2 win over Jake Bay of Shattuck, Okla.

Tate Herrenbruck, who will be a senior at Sacred Heart High School this fall, defeated his high school teammate, Kameron Shaw, 2 and 1 in their first-round match.

Salinans Greg Goode and Coleman Houk were both eliminated with close first-round matches. Houk lost to Zac Owens of Wichita, 1-up, and Goode lost 2 and 1 to Ben Hadden of Shawnee. Hadden and Houk were both seniors with the Kansas Wesleyan golf team during the 2019 spring season.

Tate Herrenbruck never trailed Shaw after taking a 1-up lead on the second hole. Herrenbruck built a lead of 3-up on four different occasions, but each time Shaw won the very next hole.

Herrenbruck was 3-up with three to play, but Shaw got a win at No. 16 with birdie to extend it another hole. The match ended when they both made pars at No. 17.

Grant Herrenbruck also never trailed in his match and took the lead for good at No. 5. His lead was 1-up through 10 holes, but Herrenbruck won three of the next four holes and closed it out after No. 16.

Hadden and Goode had a close match, with neither player leading by more than one hole until they reached No. 17. Goode won four holes in the match and each time Hadden came back and won the very next hole.

All square after Goode's birdie on No. 15, Hadden won 16 with a birdie of his own and closed it out with another birdie on No. 17. Hadden will face No. 58 seed Tony Simons of Wichita at 9 a.m. Friday.

Houk put together the best rally by a Salina golfer but came up short. He was 3-down to Owens at the turn but won three of four holes starting at No. 11 to get the match all square.

Houk made pars on each of the final four holes, but a birdie for Owens on No. 17 put him 1-up and Houk couldn't force extra holes on No. 18.

Troy Watson of Coffeyville, a teammate of Houk and Hadden at Kansas Wesleyan, was eliminated with a 2-and-1 loss to Austin Gillund of Clinton, Mo. Watson made a late push after trailing Gillund 4-down with five holes to play. Birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 cut the lead to 2-down, but both players made pars on the next two holes to close it out.

The final match of Friday's second round (9:45 a.m.) will feature a pair of past champions in Bryan Norton of Mission Hills and Sion Audrain of Garden City.

Norton, a former Salinan and a Central High School graduate, is a three-time former champion. He opened with a 2-and-1 victory over Davis Cooper of Overland Park.

Audrain is the tournament's defending champion and will be a freshman this fall at the University of Kansas. He didn't take his first lead Thursday until the 12th hole and finished off a 1-up victory over James Henderson of Overland Park.

The Norton-Audrain winner will face the Dillon-Tate Herrenbruck winner in Friday's third-round match.