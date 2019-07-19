HESSTON -- Even though tornadoes are a very real threat living in the plains and directly in tornado alley, many people have never experienced the full extent of what tornadoes are capable of.

Mennonite Disaster Service’s (MDS) Storm Encounter mobile virtual theatre will be at Hesston College from 3 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, July 28, allowing participants to experience the sights and sounds of a tornado, and also learn how the organization brings hope to survivors of tornadoes and other disasters.

The experience is hosted by the Hesston College Disaster Management Program.

The Storm Encounter will be set up on the northeast area of the Hesston College campus near Keim Center. The experience takes about 30 minutes, and groups of eight can rotate into the exhibit every 15 minutes.

To reserve a spot for a group, contact Cleo Koop at 316-282-0797. Walk ups are also welcome.

Hesston College’s Disaster Management Program is affiliated with Mennonite Disaster Service, offering skills, experiences and knowledge for disaster recovery, including physical, psychological, social and spiritual recovery.