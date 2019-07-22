Name, age, hometown: Rhys Heasty, 16, Portadown

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Lack of roundabouts

What do you do for fun at home? Play rugby or soccer

Who is your favorite musician or band? Bastille, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion

What is your favorite food? Pizza and chicken

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Family weekend, lake day

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? It takes four hours to go from one side of Northern Ireland to the other.

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Instagram

Name, age, hometown: Cooper Taylor, 15, Hutchinson

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? I was extremely surprised by how nice he is

What do you do for fun at home? Soccer or work out

Who is your favorite musician or band? Logic, Eminem

What is your favorite food? Steak, pizza

What are you most looking forward to during the project? Family weekend or TECH day

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? Not everyone is country

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook