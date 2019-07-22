Staff reports

Monday

Jul 22, 2019 at 8:13 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.13; Corn $4.05; Milo $3.65; Soybeans $8.00

PCP prices: Wheat $3.97; Corn $4.34; Milo/cwt. $6.54; Soybeans $8.22

Scoular: Wheat $4.18; Corn $4.14; Milo $3.84; Soybeans $8.28