People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Valerie Renee Riis, 30, in connection with burglary, 7/21.

Elena Nicole Munoz, 27, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7/21.

John Douglas Logan Jr., 41, in connection with aggravated battery, criminal possession of weapon by felon, 7/21.

Jon Wesly Flippin, 51, in connection with criminal threat, 7/21.

Isaiah Joshua Hodgkiss-Epling, 22, in connection with theft, 7/21.

Sarah Nicole Larkin, 31, in connection with burglary, theft, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 7/21.

Cassy Joe Thomas, 19, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, burglary, 7/21.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1600 S.W. Jewell Ave., theft, 4 p.m. 4/13-8 a.m. 4/14.

600 blk. S.W. Fillmore St., burglary, 12:01 a.m. 4/17-6:30 a.m. 4/18.