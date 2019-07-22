1. Gallery Talk With Jennifer Ray: 6 - 7 p.m. July 22, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Artist Jennifer Ray will be talking about her artwork in our Gallery Exhibition, “Outlands and Negotiations” and answering viewers’ questions and inquiries about her art pieces. Free and open to the public.

2. Painted Canning Jars: 5-8 p.m. July 22, Bottle & Brush, 129 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson. Learn the technique and paint and distress three jars with your choice of color for only $10. Come and go anytime between 5 and 8 p.m.

3. Family Time: Water Play: 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. July 22, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. To celebrate the last Family Time of the summer, the library will be hosting water games.