The walk-in early voting location for the Hutchinson City Council primary election opened Monday to slow business.

The voting site in the Reno County Courthouse Annex, 125 W. 1st Ave., began operating at 8 a.m. and by 3:45 p.m., the number of voters casting ballots was 15.

Advance ballots mailed out last week are coming in, according to Reno County Clerk Office’s election associate Alisha Johnson. On Monday, 23 mailed advance ballots either arrived back at the Reno County Clerk’s Office by mail or were brought in, Johnson said.

Every registered voter in Hutchinson is eligible to vote in the at-large council seat race featuring four candidates: Sara Bagwell, David A. Inskeep, Nicolas Lam and Ceeley Williams.

Voters living in the Southeast District also will cast that ballot. The candidates are Arthur “Andy” Anderson IV, Steve Dechant, Steven Garza and Charles Johnston.

Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 6. The early voting site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, until closing at noon Monday, Aug. 5.

The top two finishers in each contest will advance to the November general election. The at-large seat carries a two-year term. The Southeast District winner will get a four-year term.