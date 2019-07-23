The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a string of reports of windows being shot out with a pellet gun.

Eight incidents have been reported to the police over a 10-day period.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot details about suspect information or anything like that,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said. “So, as usual, if someone sees something we ask them to give us a call.”

Kitchens said the incidents have involved mostly car windows. But a couple of business windows also have been damaged.

Kitchens said it is not unusual for the Leavenworth Police Department to receive a series of these type of reports.

“When we have one, there’s usually a series,” he said.

He said the recent vandalism mostly likely has been caused by teenagers.

The Leavenworth Police Department has released a map identifying the locations of where the incidents were reported. The map was posted to the Police Department’s Facebook page.

Incidents have been reported throughout the city in the 4400 block of Muncie Court, 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, 1200 block of Washington Street, 700 block of North 13th Street, 1400 block of Columbia Avenue, 1200 block of Kickapoo Street, 4200 block of Garland Street and on Woodmoor Court.

The Leavenworth Police Department can be contacted at 913-651-2260. People also can leave anonymous tips by calling the Police Department’s 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

