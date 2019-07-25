Name, age, hometown: Matthew McKitterick, 15, Tandragee
What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? It’s very flat and the roads are very straight
What do you do for fun at home? Play sports, like volleyball
Who is your favorite musician or band? The Who
What is your favorite food? chicken
What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Getting to know everyone
What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? People don’t say “top of the morning to ya.”
What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat
Name, age, hometown: Zachery Bryan, 16, Hutchinson
What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? All the chocolate they have, like galaxy
What do you do for fun at home? Read or play guitar
Who is your favorite musician or band? AJR
What is your favorite food? Snickers
What are you most looking forward to during the project? Going to the Cosmosphere
What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? We have a lot of bread
What form of social media do you most often use? Reddit