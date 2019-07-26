1. Klear Nearly Days: Friday through Sunday, Nickerson. The theme for the 51st annual festival is "Nickerson is Country Kickin'." Activities start Friday evening with a family barbecue, sand volleyball, family movie, home run derby and fireworks at Weber Park. Saturday is filled with activities starting with breakfast, a parade, vendor booths, mud volleyball, car show, dunk tank, kids games and inflatables and ends with a street dance featuring Adam Capps Band. Sunday concludes the festival with a Community Church Service and other activities.

2. "Goosebumps": 10 a.m. Friday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 East 1st Avenue, Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre & BlueBird Books summer film series presents the movie, "Goosebumps," 1 hour and 40 minutes, rated PG.

3. Kansas Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers & Singers: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 E. Avenue E, Hutchinson. For information: 620-200-9985, daleconk@gmail.com. Bring a song or instrument and join us. You are also welcome to just sit and listen. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of each month.

4. Christmas in July 5k: 8 a.m. Saturday, 200 Emerson Loop, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Run out and back on the Jim Martinez Trail. Registration opens at 7 a.m., and at 8 a.m., the race starts on the trail. This Annual 5k is put on by the Reno County Toy Run to benefit the children of Reno County. Registration day of the race is $30. Awards are given to top three men and women in each age division.

5. Guardians of the Children Bike Night: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Rusty Needle, 1808 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Guardians of the Children is a nonprofit organization against child abuse. Event is open to the public. Enjoy good food and find out more about the group.

6. Kansas Authors Club meeting, Hutchinson: 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Community College Parker Student Union, 1400 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. For information: 6208993144, jim@copintheclassroom.com. Young writers from the Reno County community will be highlighted in the form of a writers panel. The creative artists from high school -- Annika Smith, Allison Bomgardner, and Iris Rees -- and Hutchinson Community College -- Dylan Kohls and Tabitha Barr -- will share their motivation and passion for writing. Prior to questions from club members and guests, they will read some of their literary work. The meeting is free and open to the public.

7. Korean War dinner: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 68, 730 West 4th Avenue, Hutchinson. Local businesses and organizations have partnered with the South Hutchinson VFW Post 12157 to provide an Armistice Day Dinner and recognition ceremony at the American Legion Post 68, located at 730 West 4th Avenue, Hutchinson, in honor of our Korean War Veterans. All veterans will eat for free and guests are only $15. Due to space limitations, registration for dinner is required and can be completed online at www.shksvfw.org.

8. Central Kansas Rod and Toy Show: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Hutchinson Mall, 1500 E 11th Ave, Hutchinson. The event includes awards, raffles and live music, all to raise money for area youth charities. Registration for the third annual car show starts at 8 a.m. and cost is by donation.