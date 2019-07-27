Guest speaker Oscar Gomez will bring a message, "Who Is My Neighbor," based on Luke 10:29, as we all come together in one service at 9 a.m. this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. Adult Christian education classes are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Our Redeemer Lutheran will host an encouraging Grief Share seminar, Loss of a Spouse. At the seminar, participants will hear practical advice from others who've been there, what to expect in your grief, how to cope with life without your spouse and more. The seminar is from 2–4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the church, 407 E. 12th Ave. in Hutchinson. All are welcome. For more information or to register, call 620-899-0209 or 620-662-5642.

We welcome you to join us at First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, for prayer time at 8:30 a.m. followed by brunch at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m., where Pastor Rishawn Austin will share his message titled "Living Water, the ultimate thirst quencher." Monday at 5:30 p.m. there will be a movie night/taco bar for all, then Thursday at 7 p.m. is men's Bible study.

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th Ave, is holding its 6th Annual "Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing & BBQ," on Sunday, July 28. The barbecue starts at 5:15 p.m. and the hymn sing starts at 6:30 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs are provided. We plan to sing favorite old hymns and gospel songs. The public is invited.

Union Valley Bible Church, 1916 East 30th, Hutchinson, announces its fall ladies Bible study with two classes, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 9:30 a.m. Another class on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:45 p.m., offering the DVD based Bible Study by Lysa TerKeurst, "Uninvited," overcoming the damage of rejection and living loved by Jesus. The deadline for sign up is Aug. 11. If you are interested in attending, please call the church so a study guide may be ordered for you at 663-9000.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. Coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "The Things We Say - Part 4: Release." Scripture text will be read from Matthew 6:12-13. Monday at 6 p.m. the Prayer Group will meet in the Library. Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. is movie night. This will be a Christian family film shown in the Sanctuary. Sunday, July 28 will be the final Sunday to collect donations for the Backpack Project. The church phone number is 620-662-9439.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Daniel: Faith Depends Upon God," taken from Daniel 1:1-21; 2:1-49; 6:1-28. This summer we have explored the faith for which the 'Ancients' were commended, including Noah, Abraham, Issac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Joshua, and Ruth. Sunday we will look at Daniel and his fathomless faith in God. Wednesday Night Bible Study at 7 p.m., will continue the study, "Secrets of the Vine," living the abundant life as taught by Jesus in John 15, exploring what is meant by "Bearing Fruit." Women's Bible Study, held at 10 a.m. Saturday, continues the last two sessions: July 27 and Aug. 2. We will be viewing an audio/visual study by Max Lucado, "Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World." Come, watch the video and join us in the discussion that follows. On Aug. 11, the wedding of Steve Pitts and Holly Williams will follow the regular 10:30 a.m. worship service at noon. Join the congregation as we celebrate this occasion. A carry-in dinner will follow the ceremony.

Worship services at Grace Episcopal Church are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:15 a.m. Our coffee fellowship is in the Parish Hall after the second service each week. Vestry will meet at noon on Sunday, July 28 in the Conference Room. Wednesday Chapel Services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The Adult Bible Study meets in the Parish Hall at 10 a.m. and is led by Fr. Larry Carver. The Thursday morning Men's Bible Study is at 7 a.m. each week in the Parish Hall. For more information about our services and activities, you may call the church office at 620-662-8024.