ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not hold out of training camp despite wanting a contract extension, his agents confirmed Friday.

Jones, 25, will report and work out with his teammates at Missouri Western. A team meeting was planned for Friday afternoon, with veterans expected to be in attendance.

Jones was spotted checking in on MWSU’s campus at 2 p.m.

Jones, who did not report for the Chiefs’ voluntary offseason workouts or June’s mandatory minicamp, is coming off his best season as a pro, with 15 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and 35 tackles.

The Mississippi State product and Houston native could’ve held out until Aug. 6 to press the Chiefs in his hopes for an extension, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared this statement from Jones’ agents, the Katz brothers, Friday afternoon:

“He knows his value and if he has to play out his deal in order to reach free agency, then that’s what he will do. For now, he’s focused on winning a Super Bowl for Kansas City.”

Jones is seeking a contract extension to his rookie deal, but the two sides haven’t reached a new agreement yet. That could change this week now that Jones is in St. Joseph, a source told The Star.

Though Jones wasn’t in Kansas City for team activities in the offseason, he still kept in contact with his teammates.

“Obviously whoever will think what they want to think, but it’s a team,” rookie defensive lineman Khalen Saunders said Thursday. “We all know where his head is and where his heart is. It’s just what he’s doing right now. He’s working like everybody else. You can’t just assume that he’s not working right now. He’s working in his own right and he’s helping me.

“So that’s all you can ask for from a teammate. He’s been a tremendous teammate since the night I got drafted. Literally, the next day we were talking. He’s a tremendous teammate, and he’s been working himself.”