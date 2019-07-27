The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Qashanda Deanne Boyles, 29, in connection with aggravated interference with parental custody, 11:50 p.m. 7/26.

Claude Rafeal Kearse, 36, in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer, 10:20 p.m. 7/26.

Zackery William Slover, 37, in connection with a felony drug possession, 9:22 p.m. 7/26.

Dean Edward Conner Jr., 35, in connection with a felony drug possession, 12:05 p.m. 7/26.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

2300 blk. S.W. Belle Ave., burglary of a vehicle, 3:49-3:53 a.m. 4/26.

3100 blk. S.W. Van Buren St., theft, 12:01 a.m. 3/22 - 11:30 a.m. 4/26.

1100 blk. S.W. Mission Ave., burglary and theft, 6 p.m. 3/8 - 7:42 p.m. 4/24.

500 blk. N.E. Wabash Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 4:50-5:05 p.m. 4/25.

2500 blk. S.W. Brandywine Lane, burglary of a vehicle, 4:30 p.m. 4/25 - 7 a.m. 4/26.

1200 blk. S.W. Glendale Drive, burglary of a vehicle, 8 p.m. 4/25 - 8 a.m. 4/26.

900 blk. S. Kansas Ave., burglary and theft, 5 p.m. 4/25 - 7 a.m. 4/26.

300 blk. S.W. Clay St., burglary of a vehicle, 8 p.m. 4/25 - 8 a.m. 4/26.

400 blk. S.W. 33rd St., burglary, 6 p.m. 4/25 - 10 a.m. 4/26.

1700 blk. S.W. 7th St., aggravated battery, 9-10:06 p.m. 7/25.

4900 blk. S.W. 19th St., forgery, 12 p.m. 4/11 - 2 p.m. 4/25.

2500 blk. S.W. Hillcrest Rd., burglary of a dwelling, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. 4/25.

1200 blk. S.W. Valley View Drive, burglary of a vehicle, 12:20-7:45 a.m. 4/26.

6400 blk. S.W. 17th St., forgery, 8:30-8:39 a.m. 12/1.

400 blk. S.E. Arter Ave., burglary of a dwelling, 5:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. 4/26.

1200 blk. S.W. Glendale Drive, burglary of a vehicle and theft, 10 p.m. 4/25 - 6 a.m. 4/26.