Shawnee County commissioners plan Monday to consider approving more than $700,000 in parks and recreation repairs and improvements, including $200,000 to improve safety along the Lake Shawnee Trail in an area that was the scene of a fatal bicycle accident on a steep hill in 2007.

They will also continue a discussion they began last week on whether to incur $10 million in new debt to finance new construction in parks and recreation, including the development of a "Family Park" south of S.W. 21st and Urish Road.

Commissioners Bob Archer, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook plan to meet at 9 a.m. in their chambers in Room B-11 of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

The Topeka City Council won't meet this coming Tuesday because it will be the fifth Tuesday of the month. The council only meets on the first three.

Commissioners plan Monday to consider approving a project budget of $95,168.91 to make improvements to the pro shop at Forbes Golf Course, 700 S.W. Capehart Road.

They will also consider allocating $605,885 for other parks and recreation repairs and improvements.

Those include $200,000 to enable the public works department — as it carries out an upcoming project to widen a stretch of S.E. 45th Street — to flatten a section of the parks and recreation department's Lake Shawnee Trail, which runs parallel to S.E. 45th.

The county currently has signs posted along the trail directing cyclists to dismount and walk their bikes because the hill's steepness makes it unsafe.

The department would spend the remaining $405,885 for purposes that aren't definite at this point, said Mike McLaughlin, the department's communications and public information supervisor.

The money could potentially be applied toward repairing the wading pool at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, 300 N.E. 43rd, he said.

Commissioners plan Monday to consider authorizing the parks and recreation department to solicit bids to repair that pool, which is leaking and out of commission.

The commission also plans to continue a discussion it began last week aimed at crafting a Capital Improvement Plan for the county.

Commissioners received 134 requests for capital improvement projects, to be carried out between 2020 and 2024, from county elected officials and department heads. Those projects would cost a total of about $93.41 million.

Much of last week's discussion about the CIP focused on Archer's recommendation that the county incur $10 million in new debt to finance new construction in parks and recreation, including developing a proposed “Family Park” south of S.W. 21st and Urish Road.

Cook spoke against that move. Riphahn suggested he could support it.

Commissioners indicated last week they would probably consider approving the CIP on Aug. 1.

The commission also plans Monday to:

• Hear a presentation on the Momentum 2022 campaign aimed at putting Topeka and Shawnee County on a path to success.

• Consider creating and filling a quality assurance and development manager's position in the sheriff's office's communications division, with the person who is hired being paid $19.69 an hour.

• Consider filling a vacant road maintenance position in the public works department at an annual total in salary and benefits of $44,009.67.