Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southwest corner of First Avenue and North Main Street. Today's article focuses more on a family than a particular business location. The McInturff family moved to Hutchinson as early as 1893. The brothers, Andrew, Austin and Eugene were all entrepreneurs, and by 1900, were all business owners.

Andrew and Austin were both photographers and eventually joined as partners in McInturff Studios at 7 N. Main. Gene had a Lunch and Confectionery above 8 N. Main. By 1908, Gene became a street merchant with his mobile wagon. He became renowned as "Hamburger Gene" and always parked his wagon on the Southwest corner of 1st and Main from 1908 to 1931 at his passing. Legend has it that he invented the hamburger bun.

Andrew and Austin eventually moved their studios to the second floor of the Whiteside Building where the angled skylights are still visible. In 1923, Austin moved to Los Angeles and Andrew sold the Studio to Frank Johnson in 1930. The McInturff family was always busy in early Hutch history.