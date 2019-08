Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Dodge City

Ariana Treto-Banuelos, assets: $78,251; liabilities: $66,507.

David Eugene Robinson and Debra Annette Robinson, aka Debra A. Schartz-Robinson, Chapter 12, estimated assets: $100,001 to $500,000; estimated liabilities: $1,000,001 to $10 million.

Ellinwood

Dickie Lee Koeppen Sr., assets: $3,679; liabilities: $18,591.

Chelsea Patricia Onalfo, aka Chelsea Patricia McDilda, assets: $30,871; liabilities: $87,806.

Garden City

Stefanie Renee Gallegos, aka Stafine Perez, assets: $4,550; liabilities: $13,982.

Denton Clyde Unruh and Joyce Adele Unruh, assets: $5,902; liabilities: $129,842.

Hays

Kayla Dee Swaney, assets: $189,325; liabilities: $177,978.

Hutchinson

Lesa Marie Jackson, assets: $1,626; liabilities: $49,647.

Lucas Edward Keen, aka Lucas Edward Jaco, assets: $9,920; liabilities: $202,330.

Robert Elroy Popp and Betty Ann Popp, aka Betty Ann Bailey, Betty Ann Phannenstiel, Betty Ann Barker, Betty Ann Lockhart, Betty Ann Willis, assets: $81,725; liabilities: $66,267.

Brett Ezra Thomas and Tiffany Ann Thomas, aka Tiffany Ann Bussey, assets: $6,756; liabilities: $29,333.

Kingman

Lucas Reid Baldwin and Lilah Lea Baldwin, assets: $9,151; liabilities: $207,825.

Erika Leota Reed and Samuel Ray Reed, aka Samuel R. Reed, assets: $10,010; liabilities: $53,163.

Kinsley

Pamela Arlene Lewis, aka Pamela Arlene Rund, assets: $3,236; liabilities: $130,532.

Kiowa

Brent Eric Shaffer, assets: $73,220; liabilities: $289,944.

Lewis

Joshua Lee Gilkey and Codi Beth Gilkey,aka Codi Smith, dba Young Living, Chapter 13, assets: $15,108; liabilities: $26,906.

Liberal

Alicia Hidalgo, assets: $47,148; liabilities: $83,127.

McPherson

Christina Marie Lawson, assets: $1,850; liabilities: $104,866.

Christopher C. Willoughby and Kathie M. Willoughby, assets: $258,203; liabilities: $142,863.

Moundride

Michelle Dawn Gearhart, aka Michelle D. Kramer, assets: $93,033; liabilities: $145,229.

Newton

Ryan Michael Reid, assets: $6,934; liabilities: $118,274.

Florencio C. Torbio, Chapter 13, assets: $64,850; liabilities: $82,234.

Scott City

Joan Marie Frazier, assets: $600; liabilities: $194,973.

Sedgwick

Delbert L. Fairchild and Christine R. Fairchild, assets: $138,095; liabilities: $221,172.

Ulysses

Linda D. Shapland, assets: $54,760; liabilities: $46,202.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.