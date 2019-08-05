Look for sunny skies during the day on Monday in Topeka, as afternoon highs should top out in the lower-90s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture on Monday night and continues each day through Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind.

• Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind.

• Wednesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.