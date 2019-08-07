Topeka Unified School District 501 welcomed all 2,400 district employees back for the 2019-20 school year at its annual convocation Wednesday morning at Washburn University’s Lee Arena.

As in years past, the crowd wearing colorful shirts representing the individual schools was fired up by the Topeka High School Drumline. After they marched through the middle of the arena to cheers and clapping, one of the musicians spoke to the group.

THS student and drummer DeAndre Hicks spoke at the first convocation in 2016 as a Jardine Middle School student. He said the district staff had watched him grow from a little boy at Scott Dual Language Magnet School to “this past year at the coolest building in Topeka. I mean the coolest building in Kansas — Topeka High School.

“You’ve all seen me become the person I am today. Throughout all of these stages of my life, I’ve asked you guys a question: Are you the one? This year I want to ask a different question: Will you be the one? Working in education has its challenges. Sometimes it may seem thankless. Sometimes the funds are lacking. Sometimes you have to deal with aggressive parents. Sometimes you have to deal with kids who said they turned in their homework but then it somehow doesn’t show up in PowerSchool and their mom said they can’t perform in drumline because of their grades ... but that is a whole different story.

“What I’m asking you is, regardless if nobody says thank you, regardless if the funds say no, regardless if you have to show up for the parents when the parents don’t seem to care, regardless if Dre, I mean somebody else, comes up to you and asks for full credit on a paper that he knows is late, what would you respond? In order to progress, we have to work together.”

Hicks pointed out how drumline director Salvatore Cruz stressed that the performers had to be one unit. He noted that when they become one unit, they make sweet music, and nobody is greater than another person. They have to be one unit.

“So, 501, what I’m asking you is can you make sweet music?” Hicks said. “Can we all put our egos aside and work together to get to our goals?”

Superintendent Tiffany Anderson spoke to the district employees, telling how she received a number of emails hoping the rain would hold off until after the event. It didn’t, with storms coming through most of the morning as staff made their way into the arena. She said the rain proved Topekans’ dedication because everyone showed up.

“It is about perspective, because I think of the students who walk through the rain, those who walk through the snow without socks, those who come to school in below zero temperatures without a coat," Anderson said. "When we are challenged, think of those who have challenges far greater than ours, and let the joy come out."

Anderson acknowledged the nine schools that outperformed the state in standardized testing, as well as teachers who helped students improve in learning levels. She also announced the creation of a district Dream Team. Employees can submit dreams, some of which may be fulfilled.

The first dream fulfilled was for Raymond Coffman, a custodian at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC), who was pinned to a wall in his home when a car crashed through it in June. The district called on Advisors Excel and McPherson Contractors to repair the damage. It was completed in a week.

“We may fulfill only one in a thousand, I don’t know,” Anderson said. “But know there’s power in putting it out there.

“As we are faced with challenges, they really are opportunities designed uniquely for us. And the sun always rises. You are the sunshine for every student you get to be in the presence of. In the last couple of weeks, we’ve had some challenges in the community and nationally. I think we are most mighty when we stand collectively, really locking arms.”