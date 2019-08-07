Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.92; Corn $3.85; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $7.52
PCP prices: Wheat $3.85; Corn $4.03; Milo/cwt. $5.90; Soybeans $7.76
Scoular: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.98; Milo $3.68; Soybeans $7.77
