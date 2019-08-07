The Newton Nitros Swim Club put an exclamation point on its 2019 long course season with a win at the Missouri Valley Championship.

"It was a true team effort. We couldn't just rely on two or three swimmers to do well in their events. We needed every single relay point and individual point to win this title," said coach Clinton Bailey.

Newton won the small teams division by 4.5 points, beating the Ozark Tiger Sharks 462.5 to 458. Also in the division were the Bonner Springs Ducks (3, 112), Mexico YMCA Mid-Mo Marlins (4, 54), Hutchinson Y Swim Club (5, 6) and Twin River Club (5, 6).

A total of 14 swimmers competed for the Nitros.

"That the largest Long Course team we've had in a while," Bailey said.

The championship is similar to high school state, where swimmers must achieve qualifying times or place top two at districts to attend. The meet was held at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia, Mo.

Lauryn Vogt finished seventh overall in the 11/12 girls division with 92 points. Her top finish was second in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:12.84. She finished 14th in the 50-meter freestyle in 31.11 seconds and fifth in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:06.72. She took fourth in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:26.77, fifth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:16.72 and fifth in the 50-meter butterfly in 33.64. She finished fourth in the 200 meter IM with a time of 2:44.29.

Andrew Guyer finished seventh overall in the 11/12 boys division with 83.5 points. He finished fifth in the 50-meter freestyle in 29.37, eighth in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:27.87, fourth in the 50-meter backstroke in 35.04, ninth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:16.93, eighth in the 50-meter butterfly in 32.82, seventh in the 100-meter butterfly in 1:16.26 and seventh in the 200-meter IM in 2:46.89.

Tanner Copeland finished sixth overall in the 10 and under boys division with 84 points. He finished sixth in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:15.76, fourth in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:45.23, fourth in the 400-meter freestyle in 5:55.30, eighth in the 50-meter backstroke in 41.83 and seventh in the 200-meter IM in 3:08.82.

Rachel Bailey finished seventh in the senior 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:44.77, 10th in the 800-meter freestyle in 10:03.35, eighth in the 1500 meter freestyle in 19:06.3 and 10th in the 200-meter backstroke in 2:41.13.

Madison Horton finished 13th overall in the 13/14 year old girls 100-meter freestyle with a time of 1:04.18 and 14th in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:20.14.

Bryanna Bailey finished 16th in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:22.71.

Alejandra Bailey finished 12th in the girls senior 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:42.21.

Addison Schroeder finished 13th in the girls senior 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:42.27.

The girls senior 200-meter freestyle relay team of Addison Schroeder, Rachel Bailey, Alejandra Bailey and Annika Senn finished 12th in 2:00.34. The same team finished 11th in the freestyle relay in 4:24.95, 12th in the 400 meter medley in 5:01.03 and 12th in the 800-meter medley in 2:33.14.

James Guyer finished ninth in the 11/12 boys 100-meter freestyle in 1:17.73, seventh in the 200-meter freestyle in 2:47.46, ninth in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:31.17, 12th in the 100-meter butterfly in 1:40.91 and 13th in the 200 meter IM in 3:16.67.

The relay team of Tanner Copeland, Matthew Heppler, Charlie Guyer and James Guyer finished fourth in the boys 10 and under 200-meter medley relay in 2:57.15.

Garrett Alleven finished sixth in the boys senior 100-meter butterfly in 1:00.35.