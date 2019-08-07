I’m a Southern girl.

I know, I’m also from Ohio, but I was born in Mobile, Alabama, and at heart, I’m from the South.

My parents, however, are both from northern states, so the food in our home didn’t really jive with what might be considered classic Dixie staples. There was always at least one Crock-Pot of cheese grits on the table at church fellowship meals; Mom made some great breaded fried okra every once in a while, and we often feasted on good ol’ sweet Southern cornbread.

But fried chicken, black-eyed peas, and collard greens? Not really a thing in our house. In fact, I don’t remember ever having collards until adulthood.

Maybe you haven’t ever had them. I saw a survey where collard greens were the second-most favorite food of older Southern adults, but I’m going to go out on a limb and guess they haven’t recently topped any charts over here in the Midwest.

At least not yet. I did introduce a fresh twist on the standard vinegary cooked collards in a New Orleans class at Apron Strings this winter, and I think most people were shocked by how delicious they can be. Our prejudices expect all collard greens to be soggy, bitter, and unattractive, but it’s all in how you treat them — they can just as easily be bright and vibrant, with the perfect texture and flavor.

A chart that collards do categorically top is that of nutrition, according to The George Mateljan Foundation. Their nutrient density is sky-high, with very few calories and loads of health benefits. In fact, collards are so high in vitamin K that you should be careful eating them if you are also taking blood thinners.

Collards also contain unique cancer-preventive properties and have been shown to lower cholesterol. And that sulfurous aroma you might notice if they’re overcooked? That’s actually from sulforaphane, which can help protect your stomach lining from H. pylori bacterium.

And honestly, I really do think they just taste good. I’ve been eating quite a few collards recently, thanks to the farmers market. I keep meaning to cook up some good homestyle boiled greens, bracingly acidic and reminiscent of a catfish house’s fare.

However, I keep getting distracted and just eat them as wraps. It’s the easiest and most versatile menu option ever: I simply pop a stack of leaves in the microwave for a minute, then fill them with whatever I feel like. The collards have just enough flavor to add a little something-something, but not enough to overpower the rest of the ingredients. They’re much more reliable than lettuce wraps; their sturdiness is perfect to safely cocoon the filling without being too tough to bite through.

So whether you’re from the South or not, give collards a shot. At the very least, you’ll have tried something new and given your nutrition a boost for the day. And more likely, you’ll find they’re really quite tasty.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com