A 59-year-old man died Tuesday evening after the tractor he was driving was struck by a train in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing about three miles southwest of Spearville in Ford County. The location was just south of US-50 highway and Garnett Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Bernard V. Stegman, of Spearville, was driving a John Deere tractor north on Garnett Road and failed to stop at a railroad crossing. The tractor then was struck a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

Stegman was transported to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, where he was pronounced dead. It was unknown if Stegman was wearing a seat belt.

There were no apparent injuries to any occupants on the train, according to the patrol.