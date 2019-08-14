Dillon Sonnier, 20, of Salina, may face multiple charges including possession of stolen property after stealing a 2009 Hyundai Sonata off the Rodriquez Enterprise lot, 1707 W. Crawford, sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Salina police Capt. Paul Forrester.

Forrester said the owner of Rodriquez Enterprise reported the car stolen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Water Well Road after a report was made that the vehicle was there.

Upon arriving, the vehicle, which has a GPS tracker, was not at the location.

The owner of the business continued to track the vehicle, and shortly after, officers were dispatched to 100 block of West Jewell Avenue where the vehicle was being occupied by Sonnier.

After arriving on the scene, the owner of the business said Sonnier and another male had visited the lot the previous day to look at cars.

A small amount of methamphetamine was found inside of the vehicle at the time officers arrived, Forrester said.

Sonnier is facing charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a stimulant, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, unlawful acts of vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.