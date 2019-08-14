The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education is not taking a position on a proposed sand mining operation in southeastern Leavenworth County, the superintendent said.

“That is county business,” Superintendent David Howard said. “I don’t believe it is school business and our board has kind of taken that stance as well.”

Board members discussed the proposed sand mining operation when they met Monday.

Kaw Valley Companies, Kansas City, Kansas, has applied to the Leavenworth County government for a special use permit for a surface mining operation to quarry and stockpile sand in the area of 166th Street and Lenape Road.

The proposal has faced opposition from residents from southern Leavenworth County.

Staff from the Leavenworth County Planning and Zoning Department have recommended the special use permit be granted with a requirement that a number of conditions be met.

During a July 10 meeting of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission, members of that body voted against recommending approval of the permit by a 4-3 margin.

The issue now advances to the Leavenworth County Commission. County commissioners are scheduled to consider the request for the special use permit on Aug. 28.

Howard said he had received a request for school district officials to write a letter in opposition to the proposed sand mine because of safety concerns.

Howard said he placed the issue on the agenda for the Basehor-Linwood school board so members could discuss the matter.

Howard said he did not hear support from board members Monday for writing a letter to oppose the sand mine.

“We’re not taking a position on it,” he said.

Also Monday, board members approved the school district’s 2019-2020 budget. Howard said the budget was approved with a 0.5-mill decrease to the school district’s mill levy.

The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

Board members also approved the refinancing of bonds that were issued in 2015. Howard said the refinancing will save $580,000 over the life of the bonds.

