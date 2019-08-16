After being in place for months, sandbags are being removed from behind the Riverfront Community Center.

The sandbags were put in place in March as the river approached a depth of more than 30 feet.

Sandbags were stacked around an existing floodwall. Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said, at the time, there was concern that floodwaters could overtop the floodwall. So the sandbags were put in place to increase the elevation.

McDonald estimates about 200 tons of sand were used to fill the sandbags.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet in Leavenworth. This marked the second worst flood on record for the city of Leavenworth.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

After the floodwaters began receding, the sandbags were left in place at the Riverfront Community Center because of concern the river would flood again.

The river did flood again, but it did not reach the level seen in March.

On June 1, the Missouri River reached 28.61 feet, which marked the fourth worst flood on record for Leavenworth.

The sandbags were left in place through July. McDonald noted that Leavenworth’s worst flood on record occurred during the month of July in 1993.

On July 28, 1993, the river reached 35.34 feet.

McDonald said most of the sand being removed from the sandbags at the Riverfront Community Center is being taken to a landfill.

“We’re going to keep some of it,” he said.

He said the sand can be used when the city needs sandbags.

