An active weather night saw Topeka receive an official 0.43 of an inch of rain by Friday morning, while other areas in northeast Kansas reported tornadoes and far greater amounts of precipitation.

"Some areas probably received 5 inches of rain, maybe a little bit more," said meteorologist Brandon Drake, of the National Weather Service office in Topeka. "But Topeka was not one of those areas."

Friday's forecast calls for calmer weather early-on, with highs around 90 degrees. However, a chance for more showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are in the forecast for later in the day.

The chance for precipitation and severe storms continues on Saturday, when highs will be in the lower-90s.

On Thursday night, the National Weather Service reported seven tornado warnings were issued in northeast Kansas. Three of the warnings included confirmed tornadoes.

The warnings, which started around 8 p.m. Thursday, stretched mainly from Geary to Wabaunsee counties as storms moved in a southeasterly direction.

Drake said as of 7 a.m. Friday, there were no reports of injuries. Damage was to be assessed during the day on Friday.

Could the Topeka and northeast Kansas area be in for a repeat of the severe weather on Friday and Saturday?

"It can't be ruled out," Drake said Friday morning. "There's still a warm front across the area. Depending on where that starts to position itself through the day, we'll know a little better as it shows its hand."

The severe weather that packed tornadoes isn't all that common for August, but certainly is possible this time of year, Drake said.

"Typically, you probably don't get storms a lot like this in August, but it's not unheard of," he said. "It's just the weather pattern right now."

The severe weather is being fueled by what is called a "northwest flow." The storms can flare up based on where moisture is located in relation to upper-level winds that come into play, Drake said.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning.

• Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Some of the storms could be severe. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

• Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.