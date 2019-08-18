Radiology upgrades at the Hutchinson Clinic

The Hutchinson Clinic has invested in new CT and MRI technology to improve patient care, according to Jeremy Wondra, director of radiology.

The 128-slice Computed Tomography machine installed last week improves image quality along with reducing the radiation dose to the patient.

The new CT scanner is also equipped with updated technology for doing biopsies. Hutchinson Clinic Interventional Radiologists perform over 250 biopsies per year.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine will also receive an upgrade this month.

The new software will improve the image quality, particularly when the patient presents with metal in the body from hip, knee or spine surgery.

The MRI also features a large bore opening, the first in the region, according to the clinic. Additionally, the new technology means a reduction in exam time by up to 30%.

The Hutchinson Clinic has four Board Certified Radiologists: Glenda Holzman, Gary McKee, Michael Schekall and Curt Thompson. The department is American College of Radiology accredited in Mammography, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, and PET.

WSU event to connect businesses, policymakers

Power Through Policy: The Future of Kansas Kansas Global is holding a conference at Wichita State University on Aug. 29 to connect local businesses with their congresspersons, industry experts and other local businesses.

The event is hosted by Kansas Global Trade Services in partnership with the Wichita Chamber.

Junetta Everett, the incoming chairwoman for the Wichita Chamber, and Andy Schlapp, chief of staff at Wichita State University, will start the conference by setting the stage for the panel discussions on trade, workforce and immigration, tax and infrastructure.

Each panel will be moderated by an experienced professional and feature a policymaker, an industry expert and a local business representative to give the audience a full picture of how policy impacts their bottom line.

Power Through Policy is open to the public and will be held at WSU. Attendees must register at www.kansasglobal.org by Aug. 27. The cost is $70 for Wichita Chamber members and $80 for nonmembers. Lunch and reserved parking are available to all registrants.

The conference will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A networking reception will immediately follow.

Confirmed panelists include: Fourth District Congressman Ron Estes; Second District Congressman Steve Watkins; First District Congressman Roger Marshall; Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell; Beau Jackson, of Husch Blackwell; Jennifer Hughes, director of Global Partner Solutions; Ronnie Lennard, president of Balco Inc.; WSU Tech President Sheree Utash; Fr. Sean Carroll, executive director of Kino Border Initiative; Karyn Page, Kansas Global Trade Services president and CEO; Kansas Chamber President Alan Cobb; WAMPO director Phil Nelson and Jade Piros de Carvalho, director, Ideatek.

To register and for a detailed agenda, contact Holli Schletzbaum at schletzbaum@kansasglobal.org or 316-264-5982.