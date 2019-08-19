His time at Boot Hill Museum was short-lived, but at 20 feet tall he made a big impression.

Like Dennis Hopper's "Salsa Man," which stands on 3rd Avenue north of Dodge City Brewing, "Big Matt" was a "Muffler Man."

Muffler Men were an advertising fad in the 1960's and 1970's. They were 18 to 25 feet tall fiberglass statues.

Their arms extended out in front and were designed to hold an object; often an automobile muffler. Most of time while Big Matt was at Boot Hill Museum he held a 20 foot long Winchester scale model rifle.

Big Matt was born in Venice, Calif. and built by International Fiberglass who constructed most of the Muffler Men.

Between 1963 and 1973, businesses bought thousands of these statues at a cost of $1,000 to $2,800 each.

In 1966, Dale Bushell, the owner of four Phillips 66 stations in Dodge City, went to Venice, Calif. and brought what would become Big Matt to Dodge City.

Bushell used him in the "Giant Cowboy" program at all of his stations, and he trailered the statue to Ford and Bucklin a few times during the five years it served as his Muffler Man.

Even in the gas station days, this Muffler Man had to deal with the southwest Kansas winds. One of his hands broke off when a storm blew him over.

Still, the statue served Phillips 66 faithfully until June 1971 when the Phillips 66 Giant Cowboy program ended. Bushell then donated the Cowboy to Boot Hill Museum. The Museum fixed his broken hand, and made him a real cowboy by giving him long sleeves, a vest and a replica of a rifle.

Within in a year he was big hit and had received the moniker "Big Matt."

On Oct. 30, 1972, disaster struck when vandals pulled Big Matt down with a car attached to a ski rope. However, he was repaired and continued his watch over the Museum for a few more years.

It was mother nature that spelled the end to Big Matt's tenure at Boot Hill Museum when, in April 1975, a windstorm took his head off and rolled it a distance away. According the Dodge City Daily Globe, as bad as this looked, this was not fatal and he would be repaired.

Unfortunately, Matt's head was damaged beyond repair and the statue sat in storage until 1982 when the Museum auctioned him to Don Trigg of Yuma, Ariz. Trigg replaced the head, which looked nothing like the original, and set Matt up in the Westward Village RV Park in Yuma. Trigg sold the Park in 1998 and in 2006 the new owners replaced his head with an improved head, which still looks nothing like the original. As of 2018, he still watches over the RV park and is known as "Big Wes."

International Fiberglass went out of business in 1976. Though the molds were lost or destroyed, about 200 Muffler Men remain in the U.S. and Canada with a few in other countries.

Much of the information in this article comes from the American Giants website, usagiants.com. American Giants is devoted to preserving, collecting and documenting Muffler Men.

According to the writer of the website article, a head, which might be that of Big Matt, was discovered by American Giants at the 2018 "Burning Man" festival in Black Rock Desert, Nev.

The head had been purchased in San Diego, only 170 miles from Yuma. This head is now in the American Giants collection.