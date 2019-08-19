The 17th annual Amy Wilkerson Memorial Spaghetti Dinner will be held at Knights of Columbus, 800 W. Frontview Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to information provided by the Kiwanis Club, the annual fundraiser is held in honor of the deceased daughter of Kiwanis member Ray Wilkerson.

"Spaghetti was her favorite meal, so we aren't changing the menu," Ray Wilkerson said in an interview for a previous story.

Amy Wilkerson was diagnosed in 1997 with Ewing’s sarcoma — a type of bone cancer usually found in children and young adults. It was the battle by Amy and her family that created this annual fundraiser to help others.

The Kiwanis Club uses proceeds from the event to help families that have children with devastating illnesses. Funds are used to help defray the cost of travel, lost wages, treatment and more.

The Kiwanis Club states that in 16 years, the event has raised more than $140,000 and the proceeds have helped 150 families.

Assistance has been made by requests through churches, the Department for Children and Families, medical professionals and word of mouth.

According to Ray Wilkerson, all requests are considered and money distributed according to need and funds.

The meal includes spaghetti, salad and dessert. The silent auction will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. along with a live auction and raffle.

The dinner is a free will donation. For information, contact Ray Wilkerson at 620-430-0657 or Mike Hoar at 620-770-6092.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.