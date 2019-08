A Hutchinson man suffered a broken ankle in an accident on a personal watercraft Saturday at Cheney Reservoir, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Angelo Palermo, 37, told rescuers he attempted to bail from his Jet Ski when he hit a wake in the water, but his foot was stuck, and it broke his ankle.

Palermo was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center by Haven EMS. The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.